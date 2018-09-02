Texas high school students train service dogs, helping people across North America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Some high school students in Texas are spending time with puppies to help people who are visually impaired across North America.

These students are training the 8-10 week old puppies to be guide dogs. The

students teach the puppies basic commands like sitting and staying.

The Longhorns Future Farmers of America started the dog-training program five years ago and has since sent dogs to help visually-impaired people in California, New York and Canada.

One student said she loves getting the chance to impact someone's life.