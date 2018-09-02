Share your favorite photos from the Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND — The annual Cleveland National Air Show took flight Saturday and featured some amazing performances.

And with amazing performances come some pretty neat pictures! If you took a cool picture we would love to see it.

You can submit your photos to the gallery above using the “Submit your Photo” button below or send them to tips@fox8.com.

The Cleveland air show is one of the few large shows in the country where you can get up close to high tech military aircraft, stunt planes and classic airplanes from the past.

The Navy’s Blue Angels are this year’s star attraction, however multiple acts performed Saturday and Sunday. The show continues Monday.

You can find the full schedule of acts and information regarding tickets, parking and more on the Cleveland National Air Show’s website.

