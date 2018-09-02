× Power restored after outage impacted 300 customers on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Power has restored power to the approximately 300 customers that were experiencing outages on the west side of Cleveland.

According to CPP’s tweet, power was restored to the area at 6:34 p.m.

As of 6:34 pm power has been restored to all impacted customers. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) September 2, 2018

Cleveland Public Power said in a tweet Sunday that they were experiencing a problem with a feeder. The impacted area included Western Avenue to Jasper Avenue from West 100th Street to West 112th Street, according to officials.

We are experiencing a problem with a feeder impacting about 300 customers. Crews are working to restore as soon as possible.

The area impacted includes Western Avenue to Jasper Avenue, from West 100 to West 112 Street. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) September 2, 2018

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as they become available.