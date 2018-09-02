Pools go to the pups for one last summer splash!

CLEVELAND — Monday is Labor Day and that means summer is almost over. However, before all the water is drained, some local pools are giving your pups a chance for one last splash.

Take a look at the list below of local pools and recreation centers hosting pooch pool parties:

14th Annual Lakewood Dog Park Swim

Tuesday, September 4 from 5-7 p.m.

The 14th Annual Lakewood Dog Park Swim will be held at Foster Pool at Lakewood Park. Admission is $8 for one dog and $7 for each additional dog. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Lakewood Dog Park.

Competition of a waiver is required to participate in the event. You can find the waiver online here.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Rocky River Annual Dog Swim

Tuesday, September 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Rocky River will be holding its annual dog swim at the Outdoor Municipal Pool. According to the city, a $2 donation is appreciated for all “resident dogs.” All donations will benefit the Rocky River Police Canine Unit and the non-profit organization Love A Stray.

More information is available on the city’s website.

13th Annual Dog Splash Party

Saturday, September 8 from 12-5 p.m.

This pup pool party is being held at the Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center in Avon Lake. It includes 13 fun contests with prizes, music, raffles, concessions, gifts and more.

The event costs $20 for one dog and one owner. Additional dogs cost $5 each, with a maximum of one additional dog. Each handler can bring up to three additional human guests at a cost of $5 each.

Each dog and human participant will receive a water bowl or bottle respectively.

You can register online for VIP “no wait” access or in person beginning at noon on September 8.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Doggie Swim

Sunday, September 9 from 1-3 p.m.

The swim will be held at Osborne Park Pool in Willoughby and costs $3 per dog. More information available on the City of Willoughby’s website.

Doggie Paddle

Saturday, September 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It’s a day for the dogs at the Twinsburg Water Park! Doggie Paddle costs $2 per dog, payable at the door. Owners must keep their dogs leashed when they are not in the water and must clean up after them.

Twinsburg Parks and Recreation reminds attendees that the event is for the pups, no human swimming will be permitted.

Additionally, Twinsburg Parks and Recreation is asking participants to donate to the Never Surrender Pet Pantry.

More details about the event and a complete list of accepted donations can be found on the event’s Facebook page.