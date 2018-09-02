Heat wave hitting Cleveland with 90° temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Happy Labor Day weekend! No surprise, it was a hot one Sunday! We hit our 18th 90° day. When you factor in the humidity it felt like the mid 90’s! There is a risk of isolated showers through sundown otherwise a warm, muggy night on tap.

Here's a look at your overnight Fox 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Labor Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching 90 again and a heat index in the mid 90’s. Stay cool!

There is a stalled front to the north so we can’t completely eliminate a slim risk for storm. A 20% chance during the heat of the day through Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to stay well above average with highs near or at 90° for several days.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast:

