CVS recalls Enfamil baby formula nationwide after woman allegedly buys tampered with product

TAMPA, Fla. -- CVS has issued a nationwide recall on Enfamil baby formula after a mother in Florida reportedly purchased a container that had been tampered with.

According to WFTS, the mother purchased a container of Enfamil that still had the protective seal on the package's lid, however, the interior had been opened and reportedly smelled like all-purpose flour.

The mother reportedly said since the package looked fine on the outside she didn't think twice about buying the baby formula, but once she opened it she knew that something wasn't right.

WFTS said the mother sent the product back to the manufacturer for testing.

Enfamil has reportedly said that this is an isolated incident.

However, there have been reports of similar situations in other states throughout the country, according to WFTS.

An Arizona woman was reportedly arrested for swapping baby formula with flour at stores in her neighborhood and found guilty. WFTS reports that one baby actually got sick from ingesting the tampered-with baby formula, but is now doing okay.

Lynn Kenney, Enfamil's Head of Corporate Communications, North America, told WFTS "There is no recall related to this or other Enfamil branded products."

Although Enfamil reportedly said they do encourage anyone who purchases their products to always check the appearance of the package because even differences that may be minor could be meaningful.

However, CVS still decided to remove the products from their shelves. They reportedly released a statement Wednesday saying,

"Enfamil powder is temporarily unavailable in our stores due to an internal review being conducted by CVS Pharmacy. Our store employees can assist customers with finding an alternative product in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The Florida mother told WFTS that she got a sample size of Enfamil powdered baby formula from her pediatrician on Wednesday and "it’s an aluminum pop top, once you break the seal, you’ll know right away if someones been in it." She reportedly believe than tamper-proof can is a much safer bet than the tubs with the bags inside.

"Anyone who’s not 100% familiar with formula may have made a really bad mistake,” she shared with WFTS.

If you are ever unsure about an Enfamil product they suggest you contact their hotline at 1-800-BABY123.

