Coast Guard suspends search for boater missing off of Vermilion after body found

VERMILION, Ohio – The Coast Guard suspended the search for a boater missing from Lake Erie near Vermilion after a body matching his description was located Saturday.

At around 9 p.m. Friday evening, a 23-foot Sea Ray washed up on the shore near Cranberry Creek. A search of the boat turned up a cell phone, wallet and a hand-held CPS fish-finder, which was still working.

Family members told the Coast Guard that the 66-year-old man the boat belonged to went fishing Friday morning. He was last heard from at 1 p.m.

The missing man was found around noon Saturday about three miles north of the mouth of the Vermilion River. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The name of the man is not being released by the Coast Guard.

The search for the missing boater was conducted Friday night into Saturday morning. Crews from Coast Guard Station Marblehead and Coast Guard Air Station Detroit were assisted by the Canadian Coast Guard and a number of good Samaritans. Other agencies involved in the search Friday included the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Huron Fire and Police Departments.

41.421989 -82.364607