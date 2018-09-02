Cleveland firefighters rescue woman from burning home

CLEVELAND – Cleveland firefighters were called out to East 116th Street Sunday afternoon for a house fire in which residents were trapped.

The Facebook page for the local firefighters’ union confirms that firefighters from the 5th Battalion were on the scene searching for trapped victims at 12:30 p.m.

There was one female rescued from the residence. According to the battalion chief, she is in critical condition. One firefighter sustained some minor injuries.

Firefighters are still on scene investigating to determine the cause of the fire.