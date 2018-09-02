Cleveland Browns continue to reshape 53-man roster

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that they have made more changes to the upcoming season’s roster. This comes just one day after the Browns announced that they had cut the roster down from 71 players to 53.

The Browns claimed the following players from waivers Sunday:

Defensive lineman Carl Davis from the Baltimore Ravens

Defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo from the Minnesota Vikings

Offensive lineman Aaron Neary from the Los Angeles Rams

Defensive back Tavierre Thomas from the Arizona Cardinals

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo from the Buffalo Bills

They also waived the following five players from their roster:

Offensive lineman Austin Reiter

Defensive lineman Jamie Meder

Defensive lineman Carl Nassib

Linebacker Jermaine Grace

Defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon

The Browns’ General Manager John Dorsey released a statement saying,

“As we sit here today, we have actually turned the roster over 59 percent from last year’s roster. That does not happen unless you have a plan. That plan was developed in mid-January with the input of the coaches and the personnel staff putting this thing together. Once we identified what we needed, we used whatever resources that were available. It starts with planning for unrestricted free agents. Doing our research for trades. Doing our research on the waiver claims and picking players up. Then, doing the planning for the college draft and college free agency. Of course, when you are sitting in the No. 1 waiver claim position, you always go attack the final two or three claims and see what is out there. We thought that it would be best if we picked up five players who we think could help this team. At the end of the day, I think that we are a better football team on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think that our skill groups have a lot of young and upcoming guys. That is all that you can ask for.”

Browns claim 5 players in latest moves to reshaped 53-man roster Details » https://t.co/eq2HOdvXay pic.twitter.com/f5p97In38A — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 2, 2018

