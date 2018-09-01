Team builds full-sized, drivable sports car using over one million Legos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BILLUND, Denmark -- There's no denying high-powered sports cars are toys for adults and Legos are a fan favorite for kids. Now, those two have come together as one with a full-sized sports car built largely out of Lego parts.

A team took 13,000 hours to build an electrically-powered Bugatti Chiron out of more than a million plastic Lego parts.

The Lego Bugatti Chiron made its public debut Thursday.

The build-team assembled hundreds of types of Lego Technic elements without even using glue; even one of their tools was made from Legos. However, the Lego Bugatti does include some non-Lego material.

Although the actual sports car reaches top speeds of over 200 miles per hour, the Lego car reached a top speed of 12 miles per hour during its June test-drive.

The lego Bugatti is of course no match for the real Bugatti.

