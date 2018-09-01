New statewide record set at Iowa high school football game

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A new high school football record was set Friday night in Iowa.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced via Twitter that Thomas Jefferson High School and Sioux City North High School scored the most points ever “by two teams in an Iowa high school football game.”

Wow! Most points ever scored by two teams in an Iowa high school football game. That’s across 11-player and 8-player #iahsfb. @NFHS_Org https://t.co/YouPoaENOn — IHSAA (@IHSAA) September 1, 2018

That tweet came just after Thomas Jefferson High School announced the record-breaking win on Twitter. They said that not only did they achieve their “all time points in a game,” but they also “set rushing record for over 700 yards” in Friday’s game.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Yellowjackets topped the Sioux City North Stars by 2 points.

This just happened. Anyone at the game tonight witnessed history. TJ all time points in a game. Also set rushing record at over 700 yards in tonight’s game. Crazy awesome! pic.twitter.com/VjgJ2vN8VB — Thomas Jefferson High School (@TJHighSchool_CB) September 1, 2018

The IHSAA also congratulated Thomas Jefferson High School for having “the highest-scoring single game effort by one 11-player [Iowa high school football] team since 1933.”

Congratulations to Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson for the highest-scoring single game effort by one 11-player #iahsfb team since 1933. And good luck to tonight’s statisticians! — IHSAA (@IHSAA) September 1, 2018

