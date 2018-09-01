× Kent State grad plans to hold rally, despite school’s order to stop advertising it

KENT, Ohio – A Kent State University alum has responded to the school’s demand that she stop advertising her planned second amendment rally.

Kaitlin Bennett emailed the Fox 8 newsroom Saturday morning with the following statement:

“My attorney has advised me to reject the cease and desist and continue the rally as planned.”

The university released a statement Wednesday saying that Bennett, the recent KSU graduate whose graduation photo with her carrying an AR-10 went viral, must “cease and desist from advertising a planned rally because she has not registered the event and obtained approval as required by university policy.”

The university said that the rally does not meet the university’s mandated policy that a registered student organization or university department must sponsor the event.

Bennett’s rally is planned for September 29 and includes multiple non-university affiliated speakers. There are plans to livestream the rally by an organization that Bennett works closely with.

