Hot temperatures remain with slight chance of rain

CLEVELAND -- Happy Labor Day weekend!  It was a hot one Saturday!  Temperatures ranged in the mid and upper 80’s.

There is a stalled front to the north so we can’t completely eliminate a slim risk for storms…A 20% chance during the heat of the day through Tuesday.  Temperatures will continue to stay well above average with highs near or at 90° for several days.  Stay cool!

