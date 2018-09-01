Heat here to stay throughout upcoming week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday was a hot one! Temperatures ranged in the mid and upper 80’s.

There is a risk of isolated showers around before sunset otherwise a warm, muggy evening on tap.

There is a stalled front to the north so we can’t completely eliminate a slim risk for storm.

A 20% chance during the heat of the day through Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to stay well above average with highs near or at 90° for several days. Stay cool!

Here's your Fox 8 Day Forecast:

