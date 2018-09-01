Go Bucks! Ohio State takes on Oregon State in home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will try to shake off the unpleasantness of the last few weeks when Oregon State comes to town for the season opener.

The Beavers come into Ohio Stadium Saturday as 38-point underdogs.

Ohio State will be without coach Urban Meyer, who is serving a three-game suspension for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a now-fired assistant coach. Ryan Day, who is quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, is running the show for the Buckeyes from the sideline.