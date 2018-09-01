× Coast Guard searching for missing man off Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio – The Coast Guard, along with Vermilion authorities, is searching for a missing boater off the coast of Vermilion.

At around 9 p.m. Friday evening, a 23-foot Sea Ray washed up on the shore near Cranberry Creek. A search of the boat turned up a cell phone, wallet and a hand-held CPS fish-finder, which was still working.

Family members told the Coast Guard that a 66-year-old man, 5’7″ tall, 220 pounds, went fishing Friday morning. He was last heard from at 1 p.m. The man was thought to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts and friends say he liked to fish about a mile or two offshore.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Detroit Command Center at 313-568-9560.