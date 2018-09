CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 12-year-old

girl.

Keniesha Harrison is 5’3″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

She left home on Friday, August 31 at about 5:45 p.m. Her mother told police that she was going to a party in park, and never came back home.

Anyone with information in Keniesha is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.