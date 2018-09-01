Cleveland Indians announce September roster expansion

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced their September roster expansion Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, they added infielder Josh Donaldson to the active roster.

The team reportedly removed outfielder Rajai Davis from the 10-day disabled list.

They also brought up Ceric Haase and right-handed pitcher Jon Edwards from the minor leagues.

Haase spent the entire season in AAA Columbus batting .236, with 24 doubles, 3 triples, 20 home runs and 71 RBI in 120 games.

Edwards was signed by Cleveland in a minor league contract after missing the past two seasons while he recovered from elbow surgery. He has his split is year between Akron and Columbus, earning a 2 and 1 record with 4 saves.

Right-hand pitcher Evan Marshall has been designated for assignment, according to the Indians.

