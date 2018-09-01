Cleveland Browns release 2018 roster after ‘handful of moves’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announce roster changes Saturday for the upcoming season.
The Browns said in a press release that they made a “handful of roster moves,” cutting their roster down from 71 players to 53.
The maximum roster size during the regular season is 53 with 46 eligible to play on game days.
The Browns reportedly acquired defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence from the Saints in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round pick.
The team also waived the following 18 players:
- Linebacker B.J. Bello
- Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley
- Tight end Devon Cajuste
- Runnigback Matthew Dayes
- Offensive lineman Christian DiLauro
- Offensive lineman Spencer Drango
- Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale
- Defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson
- Runningback Dontrell Hilliard
- Wide receiver Blake Jackson
- Defensive back Mike Jordan
- Defensive back Montrel Meander
- Defensive lineman Nate Orchard
- Defensive back Tigie Sankoh
- Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott
- Linebacker Brady Sheldon
- Defensive back Simeon Thomas
- Punter Justin Vogel
They also said they waived full back Danny Vitale with an injury designation.
The Browns 53-man roster includes 25 players on offense, 25 on defense, and 3 specialists.
Offense includes:
- 3 quarterbacks: Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton
- 3 running backs: Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, Nick Chubb
- 6 wide receivers: Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, Derrick Willies, Josh Gordon
- 4 tight ends: David Njoku, Darren Fells, Orson Charles, Seth DeValve
- 9 offensive linemen: Joel Bitonio, Austin Corbett, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler, Chris Hubbard, Desmond Harrison, Earl Watford, Austin Reiter, Greg Robinson
Defense includes:
- 9 defensive linemen: Myles Garrett, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chris Smith, Carl Nassib, Chad Thomas, Larry Ogunjobi, Jamie Meder, Trevon Coley, Devaroe Lawrence
- 6linebackers: Christian Kirksey, Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert, Genard Avery, James Burgess, Jermaine Grace
- 10 defensive backs: Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell, T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines, Denzel Rice, Jeremiah McKinnon, Jabrill Peppers, Damarious Randall, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Derrick Kindred
Their specialists include kicker Zane Gonzalez, punter Britton Colquitt, and long snapper Charley Hughlett.
