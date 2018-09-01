Cleveland Browns release 2018 roster after ‘handful of moves’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announce roster changes Saturday for the upcoming season.

The Browns said in a press release that they made a “handful of roster moves,” cutting their roster down from 71 players to 53.

The maximum roster size during the regular season is 53 with 46 eligible to play on game days.

The Browns reportedly acquired defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence from the Saints in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

The team also waived the following 18 players:

Linebacker B.J. Bello

Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley

Tight end Devon Cajuste

Runnigback Matthew Dayes

Offensive lineman Christian DiLauro

Offensive lineman Spencer Drango

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale

Defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson

Runningback Dontrell Hilliard

Wide receiver Blake Jackson

Defensive back Mike Jordan

Defensive back Montrel Meander

Defensive lineman Nate Orchard

Defensive back Tigie Sankoh

Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott

Linebacker Brady Sheldon

Defensive back Simeon Thomas

Punter Justin Vogel

They also said they waived full back Danny Vitale with an injury designation.

The Browns 53-man roster includes 25 players on offense, 25 on defense, and 3 specialists.

Offense includes:

3 quarterbacks: Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton

3 running backs: Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, Nick Chubb

6 wide receivers: Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, Derrick Willies, Josh Gordon

4 tight ends: David Njoku, Darren Fells, Orson Charles, Seth DeValve

9 offensive linemen: Joel Bitonio, Austin Corbett, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler, Chris Hubbard, Desmond Harrison, Earl Watford, Austin Reiter, Greg Robinson

Defense includes:

9 defensive linemen: Myles Garrett, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chris Smith, Carl Nassib, Chad Thomas, Larry Ogunjobi, Jamie Meder, Trevon Coley, Devaroe Lawrence

6linebackers: Christian Kirksey, Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert, Genard Avery, James Burgess, Jermaine Grace

10 defensive backs: Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell, T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines, Denzel Rice, Jeremiah McKinnon, Jabrill Peppers, Damarious Randall, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Derrick Kindred

Their specialists include kicker Zane Gonzalez, punter Britton Colquitt, and long snapper Charley Hughlett.

More on the Cleveland Browns here.