Weather: Seasonable temperatures, climbing humidity

Seasonable temperatures will stick around Friday while humidity starts to climb once again as you head out to cheer for your high school football games.

For the weekend, there is a stalled front to the north so we can’t completely eliminate a slim risk for storms. Temps will hang out in the 80’s this Labor Day weekend. Enjoy the unofficial end of summer! Saturday, September 1 is the beginning of Meteorological Fall.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast…

Its been a VERY humid summer. Here is our history of 100 degree heat indices. Last summer close to 2018 was 2012. No where near the record set in 1995