WATCH LIVE: Remembering, mourning ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

DETROIT — Aretha Franklin‘s body has arrived at a Detroit church where her funeral is being held Friday.

Franklin’s white hearse arrived more than two hours before the service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Fans have been lined up for hours outside the Greater Grace Temple awaiting the chance to attend the service, which will feature performances by Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and speeches by former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

Among those honoring Franklin Friday are about two dozen owners of Pink Cadillacs who arrived at the church early Friday. The tribute is a nod to Franklin’s funky ’80s tune, “Freeway of Love,” which prominently featured the car in the lyrics and video.

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at 76.

