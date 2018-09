Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- For the weekend, there is a stalled front to the north so we can’t completely eliminate a slim risk for storms.

Temps will hang out in the mid to upper 80s this Labor Day weekend.

Enjoy the unofficial end of summer! Saturday, September 1 is the beginning of Meteorological Fall.

