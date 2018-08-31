Video shows arrest of suspect in deadly hit-and-run at Bath Township rest stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Just-released video shows the arrest of a man accused of running over and killing another man at a Bath Township rest stop.

Paul Randall, 24, of Dolgeville, New York, is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the death of Scott Reichard, 42, of North Olmsted.

On Aug. 17, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the rest area on the northbound side of Interstate 77. Witnesses said Randall and Reichard got into an argument, then Randall stole the victim's car.

As Randall fled, he knocked Reichard to the ground and ran over him, troopers said.

The events launched a manhunt for Randall, who was arrested the following day.

The state patrol released the dash camera video on Friday of Randall and a woman being pulled over on Interstate 70 near Cambridge in Guernsey County.

The video shows the driver get out of the vehicle and walk backwards, followed by Randall with his hands in the air. Officers, with guns drawn, surround the vehicle to search it.

