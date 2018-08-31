Urban Meyer continues to defend himself on Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer took to Twitter again Friday morning to defend himself in the investigation and fallout surrounding former assistant coach Zach Smith.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees handed down a three-game suspension against Meyer last week for mishandling problems with Smith. Athletic director Gene Smith was suspended from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16.

Investigators said they found Meyer protected the ex-wide receivers coach for years during allegations of domestic violence, a drug problem and poor job performance.

In Meyer’s tweet on Friday, he said he was not suspended because he knew about the alleged abuse. He cited specifics from the report and said he stands by his apologies to Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

“My fault was in not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues,” Meyer wrote.

On Thursday, an OSU trustee resigned from the board because he said he felt the suspension was too light. Jeffrey Wadsworth said he was the only one who advocated for a stiffer penalty.

