Suspects in skeleton masks rob Akron bank

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for the three men it says robbed a bank Friday morning.

The suspects walked into the PNC Bank on West Market Street in Akron shortly before 11 a.m. and demanded cash, police said. No gun was seen.

Two of the males were wearing skeleton masks. The third had a white bandanna covering his face.

There is a $10,000 reward for tips leading to arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.

