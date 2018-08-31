Show Info: August 31, 2018
David’s Grilling Tips
We’re heading to David’s backyard for some tips on making your holiday barbecue the best! He’ll show us everything from burgers to salmon and flank steak.
Airline Travel Tips
Local blogger, Shibani Faehnle, shares ways to reduce stress when traveling.
www.sheinthecle.com
Cooking with Wild Mushrooms
Don King AKA “The Mushroom Hunter” is back sharing a recipe using some of his recent finds.
www.themushroomhunter.com
Saucy Brew Works
The perfect place in Ohio City to grab a drink after dinner.
www.saucybrewworks.com
Pastries and More
We’re heading to one of the most popular spots in Cuyahoga Falls, Blue Door Cafe & Bakery!
www.bluedoorcafebakery.com
Dog Training 101
Learn from the experts on how to train your pup starting with the basic commands.
www.thedogclass.com
Asian Lanterns at the Zoo
This weekend is your final chance to experience the most vibrant exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo