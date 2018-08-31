× Show Info: August 31, 2018

David’s Grilling Tips

We’re heading to David’s backyard for some tips on making your holiday barbecue the best! He’ll show us everything from burgers to salmon and flank steak.

Airline Travel Tips

Local blogger, Shibani Faehnle, shares ways to reduce stress when traveling.

www.sheinthecle.com

Cooking with Wild Mushrooms

Don King AKA “The Mushroom Hunter” is back sharing a recipe using some of his recent finds.

www.themushroomhunter.com

Saucy Brew Works

The perfect place in Ohio City to grab a drink after dinner.

www.saucybrewworks.com

Pastries and More

We’re heading to one of the most popular spots in Cuyahoga Falls, Blue Door Cafe & Bakery!

www.bluedoorcafebakery.com

Dog Training 101

Learn from the experts on how to train your pup starting with the basic commands.

www.thedogclass.com

Asian Lanterns at the Zoo

This weekend is your final chance to experience the most vibrant exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo