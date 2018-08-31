× REPORT: Cleveland Indians acquire former American League MVP Josh Donaldson

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have reportedly acquired Josh Donalson from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal announced the trade via Twitter on Friday.

Donaldson was the American League MVP in 2015. Between 2015 and 2017 he averaged 37 home runs per year.

Donaldson hasn’t played in a big-league game since late May, but recently started a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays, according to The Athletic writer Zack Meisel. Donaldson is reportedly owed close to $4 million for the rest of the season.

Josh Donaldson, 2015-17: .285/.387/.559 slash line (2015 AL MVP), 37 HR per year Josh Donaldson, 2018: Hasn't played in a big-league game since late May, but recently started a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays. Owed close to $4M for rest of the season. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 1, 2018

The Indians have not yet commented on the trade. More details will be provided as they become available.

