REPORT: Cleveland Indians acquire former American League MVP Josh Donaldson

Posted 9:31 pm, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 09:35PM, August 31, 2018

TORONTO, ON - MAY 22: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double in the first inning during MLB game action against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Rogers Centre on May 22, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have reportedly acquired Josh Donalson from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal announced the trade via Twitter on Friday.

Donaldson was the American League MVP in 2015. Between 2015 and 2017 he averaged 37 home runs per year.

Donaldson hasn’t played in a big-league game since late May, but recently started a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays, according to The Athletic writer Zack Meisel.  Donaldson is reportedly owed close to $4 million for the rest of the season.

The Indians have not yet commented on the trade.  More details will be provided as they become available.

