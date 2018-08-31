Police: Ohio man admits to killing 8 of 9 cats found dead in his freezer

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested on eights counts of animal cruelty Thursday after a neighbor reported that the man was harming cats and kittens.

Officers from the Middletown Division of Police said that Edmund Cunningham gave consent for officers to search his residence. Officers said they found nine dead cats and kittens in Cunningham’s freezer.

Cunningham was taken into custody and that’s when detectives say he admitted to killing eight of the animals. He was charged with eight counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

Kim Littrell lives on the same street as Cunningham. She told a reporter for Cincinnati TV station WLWT that she used to see cats and kittens outside, but hadn’t seen any lately.

“Everyday when I would put food out, they would come, but I hadn’t seen them in a while and I don’t know what happened to them, so I kind of just thought that was really weird that they just disappeared,” she said.

“To think somebody is killing them and putting them in their freezer, that’s horrible,” Littrell said.