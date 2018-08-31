Police arrest man accused of dressing like woman to rob Mantua bank

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police have arrested a man who dressed as a woman during a June bank robbery.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Bonner, 29, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday after a two-month investigation.

At about 9:35 a.m. June 30, a man dressed as a woman entered the Cortland Bank. The suspect handed the teller a note and demanded that money be placed in his purse. The suspect then fled.

Surveillance video did capture the suspect’s image.

Bonner faces charges of aggravated robbery, and additional charges are pending.

41.317517 -81.240869