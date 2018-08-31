Perry High School among local districts adding security for football games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Fans attending Perry High School's home football game against Central Catholic on Friday are being met with an additional layer of security at the stadium.

Perry Local Schools Superintendent Scott Beatty said the district hired additional resource officers to check bags at the entrances to Perry Stadium starting Friday.

"What people should expect as they come through the gates, there will be two tables set up and there will just be a bag check much like you see at many sporting events now," Beatty told FOX 8 News.

The decision is not in response to any incident, but a decision to simply try and give fans some extra peace of mind.

"I think everyone understands the climate that's out there nowadays, and as we talked about things this summer and the events that are largely attended," Beatty said.

Beatty said the atmosphere at home games is typically enthusiastic. Outside of the stadium there are food trucks and a D.J.

People who live in Perry Township and who come to the games said they believe the added security is worthwhile, even if it means some delays getting to their seats.

"I think there's never too much security in the world these days, and that its a positive thing for the community and the safety of everybody," Tori Braswell said.

"I know sometimes it can be a hassle with any event that you go to, but for extra precautions unfortunately in today's world I think its a good idea," Kris Baughman said.

Some think the bag check is incentive enough to keep people from bringing anything in the stadium that should not be there.

"We focus a lot of time on safety, but you also want to make sure that people are making good decisions as far as bringing in any kind of paraphernalia or alcohol or those type of things. So it's just trying to create the healthiest, safest environment for our students, our families and you know that's the intent," Beatty said.