Labor Day weekend festivities for a great end to your summer

CLEVELAND -- It may be the unofficial end to summer, but Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate and soak up the last of that summer sun here in Cleveland!

Cleveland National Air Show

You can see lots of airplanes both in the sky and on the ground this weekend. The sky show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Jet Demonstration Team, a U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye Fly-By, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and the Shockwave Jet Truck.

Burke Lakefront Airport will also have grounded planes to explore and activities, like the U.S. Navy Virtual Reality Experience and the Go Army Experience, for you and your family to partake in.

The air show will kick off Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and goes until noon. Saturday's acts are scheduled to perform in the following order:

Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Aerobatic Teaser

Dronewerx – Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Demonstration

Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby

Civic Welcome Ceremony

Planes hit the skies Sunday at noon and will be flying high until 2 p.m.

Sunday's acts are scheduled to perform in the following order:

Salute to Veterans

Shockwave Jet Truck

WWII C-47 “Placid Lassie” Fly-By

S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

Greg Shelton Stearman Solo

S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye Fly-By

Twin Tiger Aerobatic Team

S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration

S. Air Force A-10 Warthog Fly-By with Wall of Fire

Ashley Shelton Wingwalking

The air show wraps up Monday with a performance from 2 - 4 p.m. The acts are scheduled to perform in the following order:

S. Air Force F-16 Viper – Tactical Demonstration

S. Air Force Heritage Flight with P-51 Mustang

Sean D. Tucker - Power Aerobatics Oracle Challenger III

Shockwave Jet Truck

S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Photo Pass

S. Navy Blue Angels

For more information on viewing areas, parking and tickets visit the Cleveland National Air Show's website, here.

Believe in CLE Annual Yoga Event

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has teamed with Bliss Yoga Studios for a free yoga party celebrating Cleveland Friday. The event is being held in the Rock Hall's main plaza. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event officially kicks of at 6:30 p.m. Following yoga there will be music, food and fun festivities.

Event organizers remind you to bring your own mat.

The event is also in partnership with Providence House Cleveland, n organization that protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis. Organizers ask you to please consider bringing a donation of new shorts and pants in children's sizes 4T - 8.

For more information on Believe in CLE's yoga event and to reserve your spot on the plaza, click here.

Cars in Cleveland

The most stylish, jaw-dropping, luxurious and powerful cars will be gathered near Public Square Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- and the best part, it's free!

Bernie Moreno Companies, who is hosting the event, says these luxury models will include Bentley, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and many more.

The Cars in Cleveland event also features music, activities, food and drinks. More information here.

Cleveland Indians Games

Labor Day weekend is packed with Tribe games at progressive Field -- and the best part is the tickets are "fee free!"

Friday night is Dollar Dog Night as the Indians take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10. There will be fireworks after the game.

Saturday's 7:10 p.m. game against the Rays will include a special 1948 road gray jersey giveaway, as well as post-game fireworks.

On Sunday, the Tribe wraps up the Rays series with a Kids Fun Day. The game begins at 4:10 p.m.

And on Labor Day itself you can see the Tribe take on the Kansas City Royals at 4:10 p.m.

For "fee free" tickets and additional information visit the Cleveland Indians' website here.

Cleveland Orchestra - "Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert - Live"

For those of you looking to visit a galaxy far, far away this weekend the Cleveland Orchestra is providing the opportunity. Travel to the world of Stars Wars -- okay, you're really travelling to Blossom Music Center -- to hear the orchestra plays John Williams’ score live in conjunction with the film “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The orchestra is holding performances Friday - Sunday nights at 8:30 p.m. Picnicking beforehand is encouraged.

Visit the Cleveland Orchestra's website for ticket information here.

Front International: Cleveland triennial for Contemporary Art

This is the last weekend for the Front International: Cleveland triennial for Contemporary Art, an art adventure that encompasses three counties in Northeast Ohio and more than two dozen locations.

The exhibition features work from local, national and international artists and includes multiple mediums, such as wall murals, food art and larger-than-life sculptures.

Visit Front International's website for a complete list of works and their locations here.

Festival of Saint Rocco in Cleveland

The St. Rocco Church festival is held annually and is filled with fun for the whole family. They have rides, casino games, Italian food, live entertainment and much more.

The festival runs Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 3-11:30 p.m., Sunday noon-11:30 p.m. and Monday 1-11:30 p.m. Ride and other tickets can be purchased at the festival.

Special events include Sunday's procession after 12 p.m. mass and the Greasy Pole Climb on Monday at 2 p.m.!

Check out St. Rocco's website for the complete list of scheduled activities here.

The Great Geauga County Fair

Labor Day weekend marks the annual Great Geauga County Fair, which is Ohio's oldest state fair. Each day is packed with different family-friendly activities, fair rides, live entertainment and of course animals!

The fair is open Friday - Monday 9 a.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $6-$25 depending on the package.

For a complete fair schedule and ticket information, visit the fair's website here.

Lorain County Labor Day Family Celebration

The Lorain County Labor Day Celebration is an annual event sponsored by local organized labor featuring free giveaways, live music, rides, food, a car show and much more.

The celebration will be held at Black River Landing in Lorain on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

Admission is free for the whole family!

Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival

History and art are coming together this weekend at Hale Farm & Village in Bath. 160 artisans from across Ohio will be sharing their work. Mediums include, but are not limited to, woodwork, pottery, jewelry and glass.

As well as appreciating art, festival-goers can observe craft and trade demonstrations as well as learn more about the Western Reserve Historical Society.

The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival is open Saturday and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

Visit the Western Reserve Historical Society's website for a map and complete list of vendors here.

Oktoberfest

Cleveland's annual Oktoberfest as returned to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Whether you're interested in tasting German beers, eating delicious German delicacies, or enjoying live entertainment, Oktoberfest is sure to provide fun for your whole family!

Doors open Friday at 5 p.m. and close at midnight. Saturday, Sunday and Monday the event will be open from noon to midnight. Saturday will include a fireworks show.

Children under the age of 12 are free and adult ticket prices vary based on the selected package. More information about Oktoberfest and purchasing tickets here. Parking at the fairgrounds is free.

St. John Cantius Polish Festival

The St. John Cantius Polish Festival in Tremont is filled with good polish food, polish beer, music, polka dancing, games and fun for the whole family.

The Festival runs at St. John Cantius church Saturday from 3-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Admission is free. More information here.

Stow Summer Sunset Blast

If you love fireworks, festival food, beer and fun activities the Stow Summer Sunset Blast is for you!

The end of summer bash includes live entertainment and music, as well as fun activites for the kids -- petting zoos, photo booths, a rock wall, inflatables and much more. The city of Stow even says they're going to have the best fireworks show in the area!

Stow Summer Sunset Blast is held at Silver Springs Park Saturday and Sunday from 3-10 p.m. Some vendors and activities may require purchase.

More information available on the City of Stow's website here.

77th Annual Labor Day Weekend Hartville Flea Market Special

Do you love treasure hunting or flea marketing bargaining? If you answered yes, than the Hartville Flea is the place for you.

The Hartville Flea Market's 77th Annual Labor Day Weekend Special is expected to be huge! Typically there are 1,000 outdoor vendors and around 30,000 customers.

The flea is Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market. The flea is closed on Sunday. So come check it out and shop 'til you drop!

More information on the Hartville Marketplace website here.

83rd Annual Njegos Day Cleveland Serbian Cultural Festival

Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church is Broadview Heights is hosting its annual Serbian culture festival this weekend. The festival will be full of live music, Serbian dance, delicious foods and desserts, roasted pig and lamb, a church tour and much more.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight. Admission is free to everyone. For more information check out the event's Facebook page here.