NEW YORK– Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith turned himself into New York City police on Friday, TMZ reported.

Smith is charged with criminal mischief for an incident outside a restaurant and club in the Chelsea neighborhood in July. According to TMZ, he stole a cell phone and threw it.

A TMZ cameraman was there when Smith arrived at the police station. He was given a summons to appear in court at a later date.

