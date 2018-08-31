I-TEAM: Strongsville officials take extra steps to keep students safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE - The school year is just getting started and the Fox 8 I-Team has found one local district starting something new to protect your children.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender says more officers are now in the district schools.

The district has one officer at the high school and one at the middle school, full time. There are also a number of officers that will be at the elementary schools at various times during the school day.

“We came up with this plan after sitting down with school officials last year,” Fender said.

Schools Superintendent Cameron Ryba says the plan is working extremely well.

“The officers are building good relationships with the students,” Ryba said.

Officer Michael Mendise, who is assigned to the middle school, said he enjoys working with the students.

“The best day is when I see the students and they smile and are glad to see me here, that makes my day,” Mendise said.