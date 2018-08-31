Erie County sheriff helps free fox caught in bear trap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ohio-- A sheriff and his deputy freed a fox in Erie County after the animal's head became caught in a trap.

A golden retriever named Abby alerted her owner to the fox attempting to free himself in a yard of her home in Birmingham.

"She was barking and I came outside. And there was a fox right here and it had a trap on its head. And then it went over to the neighbors and laid down, and I called the sheriff. I didn't know what else to do," Wanda Thomas said.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth heard the usual call for assistance, grabbed a set of bolt cutters and went to the scene to help his deputy.

"It was a large- size, counter bear trap, extremely strong springs. The animal was understandably aggressive so he was having trouble removing the animal from the trap by himself," Sigsworth said.

While the deputy used a snare to keep the fox still, the sheriff's cut a section from the trap.

"What we wanted to do is get that trap as soon as we could to eliminate any further suffering," Sigsworth said. "You know, in this job we see a lot of tragedy. But whenever you can help an animal, you know, help a child, help anybody in general, you always feel good about it."

The sheriff said the trap was illegally placed in the woods. It did not have a tag on it with the owner's name and address, which is required by state law. It was not properly secured to the ground.