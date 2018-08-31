Cleveland monument dedicated to Gold Star families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A monument was dedicated to Gold Star families in Cleveland Friday morning.

The tribute to families who lost loved ones while serving our country sits at East 105th Street and East Boulevard by the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams, who served as a Marine in World War II, spoke at the event, and was joined by VA Secretary Robert Wilkie and U.S. Navy Under Secretary Thomas Modly.

"I continue to try to stress that these monuments, these memorials for loved ones, it's not about me at all. I'm just a cog in the wheel and I hope I can keep the wheel turning so that all over America people will come to the realization of the sacrifice that has kept us a great people," Williams said, who created a foundation to honor Gold Star families.