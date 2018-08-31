Cleveland Browns trade OL Shon Coleman for draft pick

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers have made a trade.

The Browns announced Friday that they are trading offensive lineman Shon Coleman to the 49ers, pending Coleman’s physical, for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Coleman was the third-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft and appeared in 23 games over two seasons with the Browns.

In addition to this latest acquisition, the Browns own all of their selections in rounds 1-7 of the 2019 NFL Draft, a third-round pick from New England and a conditional seventh-round pick from Jacksonville. The team also holds a 2020 sixth-round pick from Arizona and a 2020 seventh-rounder from Buffalo, according to their website.

