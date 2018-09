Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio -- Perry put their 22 game winning streak on the line at Chardon and it took overtime before the Hilltoppers triumphed in the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

And, it was a close one: Chardon won, 49-43 in overtime.

Join us every Friday night for Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m., fueled by Conrad's.

***Check out all the highlights in the video, above****

**CHECK OUT A COMPLETE LIST OF SCORES, HERE**