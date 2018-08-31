98-year-old man walks 6 miles every day to visit hospitalized wife

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 98-year-old man’s love for his wife goes above and beyond as he walks six miles everyday to visit her in the hospital.

Luther Younger is a 98-year-old Korean War vet who, according to Spectrum News, walks everywhere.

On August 14, Dan Bookhard reportedly spotted Younger walking along a New York highway and offered to give him a ride. Bookholder told Spectrum News he then drove Younger to a Rochester hospital to be with his wife.

Waverlee, Younger’s wife of 50 years, is reportedly paralyzed and has been fighting brain cancer since 2009. When she was diagnosed doctors reportedly said she only had five years to live.

According to CBS News, Waverlee has been in and of the hospital for the past nine years; sometimes she stays there for months. In early August, Waverlee was hospitalized again.

The Younger’s daughter Lutheta, whom the couple lives with, told CBS News that throughout all of her mother’s hospitalizations, her father stood by her side. Lutheta said Younger would walk to the hospital everyday to visit Waverlee and would often sleep there, sometimes on the floor.

With Waverlee back in the hospital, Younger is reportedly back to the same routine. He told CBS News that he could wait for Lutheta to give him a ride, but he doesn’t want to.

“I got a wife. I don’t want to wait on the bus. I want to go up there to see my wife,” Yonger said.

Yonger told CBS News that his walk isn’t about proving how strong he is, but instead it’s about proving how much he loves Waverlee.

“She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me,” Younger told CBS News, “That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.”

The couple reportedly met in a laundromat. Younger walked up to Waverlee and asked her if she had a husband and reportedly told her “I need somebody, I need somebody nice” and has been with her ever since.

The couple only had one child together, but Younger praises his wife for helping him raise kids from his previous relationship.

Luther Younger and his wife, Waverly, have been married more than 50 years. Due to health issues, she's been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. Even in the rain, he walks to be by her side. pic.twitter.com/O1NbFS9hOP — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) August 17, 2018

Younger reportedly said, “She wasn’t easy. She was the type of person, if you didn’t work, you got to go. And I had to work. That’s why I’m sticking with her, because if it hadn’t been for my wife, I wouldn’t have made it.”

Lutheta Younger has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for the couple’s medical expenses.