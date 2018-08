Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOGADORE, Ohio -- Goodyear completed the renewal of their blimp fleet as the newest blimp was christened Thursday afternoon.

The tire company christened the Wingfoot Three at it's hangar in Mogadore, Ohio.

According to Goodyear, Shaesta Waiz, the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a single-engine aircraft, was selected to christen the blimp.

The ceremony began at 2 p.m. and the Wingfoot Three reportedly took its first flight around 3:30 p.m.

Continuing coverage here.