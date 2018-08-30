× WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at rally on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — President Donald Trump has arrived in Indiana, where he will rally Republicans on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun.

Braun is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

Trump tweeted his support for the businessman earlier Thursday, saying he “is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets.”

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms as he hopes to best his predecessors’ travel schedules. Before the rally, campaign manager Brad Parscale touted the “sellout crowd” expected.