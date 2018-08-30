WATCH LIVE: ‘A People’s Tribute to the Queen’ concert honors Aretha Franklin in Detroit

DETROIT — Thousands gathered to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul in Detroit Thursday. Now, people gather from all over in Chene Park Ampitheatre for a memorial concert in her honor.

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16 at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Franklin’s body was transported from a Detroit museum that hosted two days of public viewings of the Queen of Soul on Thursday. Workers carefully moved Franklin’s polished bronze casket from the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and loaded it in to a 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse.

Wednesday’s viewing attracted thousands of fans and mourners from around the country. A viewing at New Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday provided the public another opportunity to pay their respects to the late Queen of Soul.

Thursday night at 6 p.m. will begin a marathon of live music to honor the Queen of Soul, according to TMZ.

The memorial concert, titled “A People’s Tribute to the Queen,” will take place in Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit. TMZ says that 22 acts, including the Four Tops, Johnny Gill, and Ron Isley, will be performing as well as countless others.

The Four Tops are expected to perform “Bernadette,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” according to TMZ.

All of the stars committed to Thursday’s show are reportedly paying their own travel and lodging expenses.

Franklin’s invitation-only funeral will be held Friday at the Greater Grace Temple.

Franklin’s funeral will reportedly feature performances from headliners Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

Continuing coverage here.