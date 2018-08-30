Watch in Action: Navy’s Blue Angels are star attraction in Cleveland National Air Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We're heading into Labor Day Weekend which means it's time for the Cleveland National Air Show.

The Cleveland air show is one of the few large shows in the country where you can get up close to high tech military aircraft, stunt planes and classic airplanes from the past.

The Navy's Blue Angels are this year's star attraction, however there are multiple acts performing Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

You can find the full schedule of acts and information regarding tickets, parking and more on the Cleveland National Air Show's website.

41.499320 -81.694361