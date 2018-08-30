Uniontown police warn parents of registered sex offender contacting students

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– The Uniontown Police Department say it’s investigating concerns about a registered sex offender and his possible relationship with students.

Police Chief Mike Batchik did not release any specifics about the man in question because, at this point, authorities have not found anything illegal.

The department received a complaint from a parent on Monday. It’s possible the situation has been going on for years, involving the sex offender and juvenile male students, police said.

“We are disturbed and concerned by these complaints and are continuing to investigate this issue,” Batchik said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“This is an ongoing investigation therefore the information that we can provide is very limited at this point because we do not want to compromise our investigation. We do understand everyone’s concern, as we are also concerned. There have been concerns about a registered sex offender being allowed on school property, at school functions or dealing with children in general.”

The chief reminded parents to check their children’s social media accounts and know who they are communicating with on Snapchat.

The department also stated state law requires sexual offenders registered their address and prevents them from living within 1,000 feet of schools and day cares, if they were convicted after 2006. Those convicted prior to 2006, before the Adam Walsh Act, are only required to register their address.