Suspect kills self after struggle with officer at Peninsula golf course

PENINSULA, Ohio– A man shot and killed himself following a struggle with a Peninsula police officer early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Brandywine Country Club just after 5 a.m. for a report of property damage.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the 24-year-old suspect hit the officer on the head and knocked him to the ground. The officer was semi-conscious when the man took his gun from his holster, investigators said.

A golf course worker saw the whole thing and tried to help the officer, while the suspect ran away.

The sheriff’s office said the employee and officer heard a single gunshot. Authorities found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The officer was treated and released from Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.