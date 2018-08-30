× Show Info: August 30, 2018

Fall Tea Preview

The Tea Lab is celebrating 5 years and introducing some new fall flavors.

www.tealabcle.com

Enjoy an Ethiopian Meal

We’re visiting an authentic Ethiopian restaurant in Cleveland Heights.

www.zomacleveland.com

Celebrate Arts & Crafts

This weekend’s Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!

www.madeinohiofestival.org

Robinson’s Apple Barn

It’s almost apple season in Northeast Ohio.

www.robinsonsapplebarn.com

Teaming Up

The Cleveland Indians and Hard Rock Rocksino are getting together to bring even more excitement to both venues.

Restaurant Week

The team from Texas de Brazil stops by with details on how you can dine on delicious food for a great value.

www.starkenterprises.com

Custom Wood Products

www.facebook.com/darbynwoods

Accidental Comedy Fest

Comedian Curtis Cook is one of several who will be on stage this weekend as part of the Accidental Comedy Fest at Pickwick & Frolic.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com