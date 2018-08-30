Show Info: August 30, 2018
Fall Tea Preview
The Tea Lab is celebrating 5 years and introducing some new fall flavors.
www.tealabcle.com
Enjoy an Ethiopian Meal
We’re visiting an authentic Ethiopian restaurant in Cleveland Heights.
www.zomacleveland.com
Celebrate Arts & Crafts
This weekend’s Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!
www.madeinohiofestival.org
Robinson’s Apple Barn
It’s almost apple season in Northeast Ohio.
www.robinsonsapplebarn.com
Teaming Up
The Cleveland Indians and Hard Rock Rocksino are getting together to bring even more excitement to both venues.
Restaurant Week
The team from Texas de Brazil stops by with details on how you can dine on delicious food for a great value.
www.starkenterprises.com
Custom Wood Products
www.facebook.com/darbynwoods
Accidental Comedy Fest
Comedian Curtis Cook is one of several who will be on stage this weekend as part of the Accidental Comedy Fest at Pickwick & Frolic.
www.pickwickandfrolic.com