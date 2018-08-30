Sen. John McCain to be remembered, honored in Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- Sen. John McCain has left Arizona for the last time as he makes his final flight to Washington, D.C.

An Air Force passenger plane carrying the casket of the six-term senator and two-time presidential candidate departed Thursday. This follows a memorial service in Phoenix attended by 3,500 people where former Vice President Joe Biden spoke.

Hundreds of military service members stood in formation on the tarmac as McCain and his family left the Arizona Air National Guard base at the Phoenix airport.

McCain made the flight from Phoenix to Washington many times after first being elected to the U.S. House in 1982 and then to the U.S. Senate in 1986.

There will be a public viewing Friday at the U.S. Capitol and a service Saturday at Washington National Cathedral. He will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Roberta McCain, John McCain's 106-year-old mother, is expected to attend the services for her son at the Capitol, the National Cathedral and the Naval Academy, according to McCain aides.

The McCain matriarch was a frequent presence on the campaign trail when her son sought the presidency in 2008. During his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, Sen. McCain credited his mother for raising him while his father, John McCain Jr., a Navy Admiral, was away.

A spirited woman, even in her advanced age, Roberta McCain has consistently traveled.

Sen. McCain died Saturday of brain cancer at age 81. Sen. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and seven children.

