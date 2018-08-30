× RTA driver suspended after person struck by bus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — RTA has suspended the driver of the bus that struck a pedestrian.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday the No. 1 St. Clair bus was turning west onto Superior from West Roadway when a pedestrian was struck by an RTA bus.

According to RTA officials, the bus operator “was crisis suspended without pay pending further investigation” effective Friday.

Officials said that keeping with RTA policy, if a driver cannot immediately be discounted from contributing to an accident, the driver is immediately removed from duty and sent for post-accident drug and alcohol testing. Officials said that occurred in this situation.

RTA will be conducting an internal review to determine preventability, according to officials. If they determine the accident was preventable than the officer may face disciplinary consequences, “up to and including discharge.”

Cleveland Police Department and their Accident Investigation Unit are reportedly conducting their own separate investigation into the accident.

RTA said “Our deepest concerns are with the gentleman who was injured, and we pray for his complete recovery.”

The pedestrian’s foot was injured and, as of Thursday, is in stable condition.

Continuing coverage.

41.499320 -81.694361