Puppy love: Watch dog comfort sick sibling at vet’s office

CAIRO — A precious moment between two puppies was captured on video and has gone viral.
A veterinarian in Cairo, Egypt, told UNILAD he witnessed the touching moment between the pup siblings as they were being treated for the Parvovirus.
“The male puppy had made a recovery before his sister, and he was acting so worried and emotional about her and started to give her his support and love until they both made a full recovery,” Dr. Mohammad Buyahya said.
The video shows the pup with his paws around his sister, comforting her. He even lays his head on hers.
Watch the video, below.
