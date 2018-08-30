Puppy love: Watch dog comfort sick sibling at vet’s office

CAIRO — A precious moment between two puppies was captured on video and has gone viral.

A veterinarian in Cairo, Egypt, told UNILAD he witnessed the touching moment between the pup siblings as they were being treated for the Parvovirus.

“The male puppy had made a recovery before his sister, and he was acting so worried and emotional about her and started to give her his support and love until they both made a full recovery,” Dr. Mohammad Buyahya said.

The video shows the pup with his paws around his sister, comforting her. He even lays his head on hers.

Watch the video, below.