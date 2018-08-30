ODOT rules to allow speed signs on state roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced they will allow speed signs from local jurisdictions on their property. However, they are still not allowing permanent cameras.

ODOT sent out a letter to all of its jurisdictions saying they still will not allow permanent cameras to be installed on their equipment on their highways but they will allow the signage. However, they cannot prohibit handheld cameras. In July, ODOT sent letters to six townships and cities in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, warning them that any unauthorized equipment and signs must be removed from their property.

Opinions flew on whether the cameras and signs promoted safe driving or if they are just a money grab by local governments. A lot of people told Fox 8 they were happy to see them taken down because they felt as though it was a speed trap.

Over the past month ODOT took in a lot of feedback and evaluated the original policy. They have now decided the signs are allowed to be on their property, but permanent cameras are still not allowed.

“Traffic cameras are permitted in the state of Ohio, however, it’s up to the discretion of the director of Department of Transportation,” said Howard P. Huebner, the District Deputy Director for ODOT. “ODOT is not permitting the use of speed enforcement cameras to be mounted on its structures or within the right of way.”

If local governments want to post a speed sign they will have to file a permit request from ODOT. Counties and cities can mount cameras wherever they want in their own local jurisdiction.