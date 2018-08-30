Mix of heroin, fentanyl blamed in Ross Correctional Institution drug exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the substance that required treatment for 29 people at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe.

Emergency workers were called to the facility in Ross County Wednesday morning for drug exposure. The substance was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

The highway patrol said 23 correction officers, four nurses and one inmate were taken to the hospital. One inmate was treated at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, one staff member and one inmate remained at Adena Regional Medical Center. All other employees were released.

“The people that were sick were essentially the ones that responded to that inmate's bedside. The people that were closest to the entrance to that room, and some of the folks that were in and out of the squad that transported the inmate,” said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker.

The highway patrol has not said how the victims were exposed to the substance or how it got into the facility. The incident is still under investigation.

The facility relocated 31 inmates from the cell block.

